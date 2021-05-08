LATEST

Health Department tech upgrades on commission agenda – GREAT BEND TRIBUNE – Great Bend Tribune

The Barton County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main in Great Bend. The meeting will be open to the public but will also be streamed live due to COVID-19.

It will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign-in or by signing in anonymously. 

To participate, follow the link https://bit.ly/3sDJVCt. Those who wish to take part in the discussion of any item can call 620-793-1800 for instructions.

The agenda includes the appointment of County Appraiser, Health Department security camera project and technology upgrades and a COVID-19 update,

