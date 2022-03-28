Health Ministry reports that a possible case of measles was detected

The nation’s health ministry said a possible case of measles has been reported in the city of Buenos Aires. A probable case of measles is a 25-year-old woman, 9 weeks pregnant, who was treated at a private health center with suspected COVID-19, tested negative for the disease, and presented positive serology (IgM) for measles. Was getting it done. The sample was processed last Friday by the virology laboratory of Gutierrez Hospital in the city of Buenos Aires. The woman has not been vaccinated against measles or rubella.

The woman returned to the country on March 4 and may have contracted the disease while traveling to the Maldives, whose itinerary has stops in Jordan, Qatar, Dubai and Sao Paulo. Eleven days after his arrival…