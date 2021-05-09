Health news: If you want to be fit, then mix it with curd, just this one thing, then see amazing

A healthy body is our greatest boon. Also it is important to follow the right diet, today we are talking about curd and raisins. Eating curd and raisins is considered good for health. Also, we are telling you a recipe of curd and raisins. It is very easy to create it. It also proves to be very beneficial for health.

You take hot full fat milk in a bowl. Now add raisins to this milk. Add a teaspoon of curd and mix the milk well. Then keep it covered for 10-12 hours. Once frozen, you can consume curd.

If you want to lose weight, then add black pepper to the curd and eat it daily for a month. First fry the black pepper, then mix it in the curd. Then add a pinch of black salt to it. This causes extra fat burn.

If you want to gain weight, mix almonds, cashews, raisins, dates, walnuts and figs in a bowl of yogurt and eat it for breakfast. This increases weight and memory.