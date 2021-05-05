Health News: Learn 5 benefits of Jamun Mines

Benefits of eating berries

1. helpful in relieving stomach problem

Consuming berries relieves stomach problems. You can also drink and make a decoction of the bark of berries. This causes problems like stomach ache and indigestion.

2. Helpful to Immunity Bust

Berries are helpful in increasing immunity of the body. It contains potassium, iron, calcium and vitamin C. Consumption of berries ends blood loss in the body. Consumption of berries increases the level of blood in the body.

3. For liver problem

For liver problem, you can consume berries. Consuming berries juice every morning and evening keeps your liver healthy.

4. beneficial for arthritis pain

If you have pain due to arthritis, you can boil the bark of berries and apply the remaining solution to the joints. It gives relief in pain.

5. Beneficial for wounds

If you get blisters in your feet while wearing shoes. In such a situation, you can grind the jam of the jamun and apply it on the wound. For this, you will have to dry and grind the berries. After this, make a solution by adding water and apply it on the wound. This will give relief to the wound.