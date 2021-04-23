Health news: Pomegranate leaves have amazing properties, make brew in this way to increase immunity – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

We eat pomegranate to take away the shortage of blood within the physique, however are you aware that its leaf is simpler than pomegranate, let me let you know, it’s used to treatment many illnesses. Not solely this, the medicinal properties present in it are used to beat many bodily issues.

Let me let you know that ingesting tea manufactured from pomegranate leaves can cut back weight. However proper now in Corona time, individuals whose immunity is weak and have an issue of chilly and chilly, they will drink and make a decoction of pomegranate leaves.

To make the decoction, wash 4 to 5 leaves of pomegranate and boil them. If you need, you may as well add cloves and black pepper. Or only a decoction manufactured from pomegranate leaves will also be drunk.

Let me let you know, pomegranate leaves have many miraculous properties that are thought of efficient to beat the issues associated to digestion. You may drink it within the type of decoction or tea.