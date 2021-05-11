Health Tips: 5 beauty problems that can be a sign of a serious illness

Usually when we have a beauty problem, So we start the home remedy first. If there is no relief, So we take a lot of products by looking at the advertisement and seeing the trust written on it. When the problem lasts longer then you miss the doctor. although, By the time you go to the doctor it is too late. We are in the grip of a serious disease. We are telling you such ५ About beauty problems that can be a sign of a serious illness.

१। Hair fall

Extreme stress, Insomnia, There are many reasons like not eating a balanced diet, Due to which hair loss can start. But if this problem persists for a long time, So without delay, consult a doctor immediately. Hair fall, Anemia, Thyroid, Protein deficiency etc. can be signs of serious illness. In such cases, The cause will be known as soon as possible with the help of a doctor., And you will be able to treat it.

२। Acne or acne acne

Usually affect girls due to hormonal imbalance, But if you have acne or acne problem for a long time then see a doctor. Actually, Acne can have serious psychological consequences, Especially for women. Most hormonal changes can exacerbate a physical problem., And doctors also believe that acne can be caused by a weakened immune system. In such cases, instead of using beauty products, consult a doctor.

३। Dark circles under the eyes

Dark circles under the eyes due to stress and lack of sleep , But the problem of dark circles in women is also due to lack of hemoglobin. If dark circles last for more than a week, So proper treatment should be done by showing a doctor. Anemia can also cause other diseases in women.

४। Dry and chapped lips

Usually burst during the dry season, But it can also be caused by a bacterial or yeast infection. Dry and chapped lips can also be a sign of diabetes or stroke. In such a situation it will always be appropriate to see a doctor.

५। Weak nails

If the nails are very weak, Often breaks, So see a doctor. Weak nail calcium deficiency, Anemia or thyroid may be indicated. Do not ignore it in such a situation.

A special thing is that if a problem persists for a long time, So the doctor should be consulted. A little carelessness can also cause a lot of trouble.