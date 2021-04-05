Health tips: Along with obesity and diabetes, your immune system can spoil the consumption of sweet things – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In view of the increasing cases of Kovid-19, once again, people are emphasizing on staying fit and increasing immunity. Brewing, hot water, fruits and many types of healthy diet have started trying to increase their immunity. But along with taking healthy diet, also pay attention to those things which can drain your hard work and that is the consumption of sweet things. Yes, you would be surprised to know that eating too sweet also weakens the immune system of the body, due to which infectious diseases can bother the person again and again. Till now it was believed that eating sweet things only causes problems of obesity and diabetes, but according to recent research it is equally harmful for immunity.

The research, conducted by researchers from the London-based University of Bristol and Francis Crick Institute, has been published in a journal called Nature Communication. Fructose is commonly found in sweetened beverages, sweets and processed foods. If it increases its level in the body, it causes inflammation in the organs connected in the immune system, such as the thyroid gland and lymphnodes, etc. and due to this, a lot of reactive molecules are produced. Inflammation can cause damage not only to cells and tissues, but also to decrease the performance of many vital organs. So if you always want to be healthy and active, then keep away from sweet.

Doctor’s opinion

This research is somewhat correct. Many sweet eaters may have poor immunity. For this reason people are advised to keep away from sweet things for good health.