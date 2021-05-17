Health Tips: Charoli is full of qualities along with taste, know its benefits

Charoli is a dry fruit. But most people are unaware of its miraculous benefits. Charoli is a dry fruit and is used in sweet dishes. Charoli contains nutrients that are considered very beneficial for health.



Charoli is full of nutrients

It is also used in milk and milk sweets. Charoli is very nutritious. It can be used in place of almonds. Charoli oil has the same properties as almond oil. Charoli contains nutrients like protein, fiber, carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin C, B1, B2, iron.

Beneficial in cold and cough

If you have a problem of cold and cough, boil 5-10 grams of Charoli for this. Then put it in a cup of milk and boil it. Mixing cardamom and sugar as per taste, drinking it cures the problem of cold and cough.





Helps prevent ulcers

Charoli has anti-inflammatory properties. If you eat a few grains of Charoli every day, then the problem of stomach ulcers and acidity will go away. Eating charoli helps to relieve sinus problems. Charoli lowers blood sugar levels due to its antioxidant properties.

Charoli will remove skin problem

Charoli is very beneficial for the skin. When the skin is exposed to heat or sunlight, there is a problem of hyper pigmentation. Apply this mixture on the face once or twice a day to get rid of hyper pigmentation. Mixing it with almond oil and applying it on the face can help to remove the problem of skin, as well as glowing skin.



Removes physical weakness

Charoli has been described as nutritious and aphrodisiac. In case of weakness, 10-12 grains of Charoli should be eaten with PC milk. Consumption of this milk in the morning and evening relieves dysfunction and provides strength.

But Charoli should be consumed only after complete information. Diabetic patients should reduce Charoli intake. Those who have poor digestive system should reduce the intake of Charoli.