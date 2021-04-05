Health tips: Corn grain is very beneficial for health, include this way in the diet – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

To stay healthy, we consume corn for breakfast in most evenings. Many people use corn in soups, salads etc. You can easily use it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Corn is delicious to eat. It can be included in your diet from the children of the home to the elderly. Corn is rich in fiber which relieves constipation. It is tasty and nutritious in food. You can use corn kernels to make a variety of dishes.

Let us know how beneficial maize is for our health and how you can include it in your diet. Corn is rich in fiber which helps in enhancing our digestion. Taking it does not cause constipation. This keeps your stomach clean. Eating something rich in fiber keeps your stomach full for a long time and you do not feel hungry fast. It is extremely low in fat. Corn is rich in starch. Those who want to lose weight, they should consume less. Those who want to gain weight should consume more corn. Because it contains starch which helps in gaining weight.

However, people with diabetes should reduce their intake. Because it increases blood sugar in the body. Yellow corn kernels contain lutein which prevents cataracts. Apart from this, taking it daily increases the light in your eyes. Corn contains nutrients such as iron, vitamin A, thiamine, vitamin B6, zinc, magnesium, which help to enhance immunity. You can boil corn kernels in a pressure cooker and mix it with rice.

If you want to lose weight, you can use brown rice instead of white rice. You can eat it in the afternoon. Take out the boiled corn kernels in a cup. A tomato (finely chopped), a small onion (finely chopped), a spoonful of butter (low in fat), a spoonful of lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Garnish it with coriander leaves. This is the perfect snack recipe for an evening breakfast.