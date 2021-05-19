ENTERTAINMENT

Health Tips: If you make this mistake, then your eyes will start getting worse and weaker, to avoid this, then start taking these 4 measures.

Anyone who constantly sits in front of a computer screen is at risk of getting a digital eye strain. Digital eye strain is called computer vision syndrome (CVS) in the language of medical science.

Know these features

Using a digital device for more than 2 hours can cause eye redness, itching, blurred vision, dry eyes, back pain, neck pain, headache.
Normally a person naps 18 times in 1 minute. Using a computer or other digital device reduces its ratio by 50 percent.
Headache occurs due to constant eye fatigue. Small images and fonts can cause general fatigue.
The region

Digital devices are heavily used and at the same time there is a constant focus on content graphic and text.
1 in 5 people are currently suffering from this problem.
Children between the ages of 8 and 18 now spend more time a week with digital devices.
Digital content is made up of thousands of pixels. Due to which tension and tiredness starts in the eyes. Which is called pixelation.
Please avoid this remedy

Adequate water intake and liquids such as juice, lemon juice should be consumed to prevent dryness of the eyes.
Digital devices should be used at a short distance from the eye. The digital device should be placed at a distance of about 50 to 100 centimeters from the eye.
The front size and browser settings of the mobile should be in capital letters so that the eye gets sufficient rest.
The digital device must remove any other object at an interval of 20–20 minutes and 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Items:

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
47
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top