Health Tips: If you make this mistake, then your eyes will start getting worse and weaker, to avoid this, then start taking these 4 measures.

Anyone who constantly sits in front of a computer screen is at risk of getting a digital eye strain. Digital eye strain is called computer vision syndrome (CVS) in the language of medical science.



Know these features

Using a digital device for more than 2 hours can cause eye redness, itching, blurred vision, dry eyes, back pain, neck pain, headache.

Normally a person naps 18 times in 1 minute. Using a computer or other digital device reduces its ratio by 50 percent.

Headache occurs due to constant eye fatigue. Small images and fonts can cause general fatigue.

The region



Digital devices are heavily used and at the same time there is a constant focus on content graphic and text.

1 in 5 people are currently suffering from this problem.

Children between the ages of 8 and 18 now spend more time a week with digital devices.

Digital content is made up of thousands of pixels. Due to which tension and tiredness starts in the eyes. Which is called pixelation.

Please avoid this remedy



Adequate water intake and liquids such as juice, lemon juice should be consumed to prevent dryness of the eyes.

Digital devices should be used at a short distance from the eye. The digital device should be placed at a distance of about 50 to 100 centimeters from the eye.

The front size and browser settings of the mobile should be in capital letters so that the eye gets sufficient rest.

The digital device must remove any other object at an interval of 20–20 minutes and 20 feet away for 20 seconds.