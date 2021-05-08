ENTERTAINMENT

Health Tips: Keep these things in mind during work from home, this disease may happen

Most people are working from home due to coronovirus. Due to which people work in one place for hours. It has a direct impact on our health. Working for hours at one place causes pain in the muscles of the neck, back, waist and legs. Many people are experiencing physical and mental changes during work from home. Some people where mental stress is going on. On the other hand, some people are spoiling their habit with overeating and unhealthy snacks. Which is affecting their health.

Everyone lose their weight in lockdown. Because you are not doing any activity at this time. Eating unhealthy foods leads to weight gain. So it is important that you exercise for a while at home. Eat healthy food and get enough sleep. This will not make you gain weight. Stay away from stress due to exercise. Apart from this, you can also do yoga.


Sitting in a place for hours causes backache. You sit in a right posture at a 90 degree angle. You will not have back pain. Also do stretching for a few hours. Drink as much water as possible during work to keep your body hydrated.

Sitting in the same place for several hours can result in deep vein thrombosis, ie DVT, which can be fatal. In this disease, blood clots form in the veins of your feet, causing pain and swelling in the legs. Most people ignore the symptoms. Blood clots in the body cause oxygen deficiency. Which can lead to death.

