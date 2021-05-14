HEALTH TIPS: Mango leaves are no less than any herb, you will be shocked knowing the benefits

As soon as the summer season comes, people make up their mind to eat mangoes, mangoes are called the king of fruits, and who does not like to eat mangoes, everyone likes eating mangoes, but today we will tell you the benefits of mango leaves, knowing that you must surely chowk. Will go

Soak mango leaves in water at night and filter it in the morning and eat it, let us tell you that it is very effective for kidney stones and bladder stones, besides, it proves to be very beneficial for people with diabetes.

Let me tell you that drinking mango leaves after filtering proves to be very beneficial for people with blood pressure as well. Consumption of mango leaves is good for face and hair.