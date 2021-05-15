Health Tips – Use green coriander in daily cooking, you will get these 5 special benefits

Green coriander is used to enhance the aroma and taste of any dish. Adding green coriander makes each of your dishes look very tempting.

It is also full of the benefits of this magical leaf that enhances the taste of food. Let’s know its benefits…

Coriander is rich in these nutrients





Contains protein, fat, fiber, carbohydrates, minerals.

Green coriander also contains calcium, phosphorus, iron, carotene, thiamine, potassium and vitamin C.

Beneficial in diabetes

Green coriander is believed to be the talisman that controls the intake of blood sugar. Green coriander is just like any other herb for diabetics. The amount of insulin in the blood can be controlled by its regular intake.

Effective in increasing digestive power





Green coriander can be beneficial in eliminating stomach problems as well as enhancing digestive function. Drinking two spoons of coriander in half a glass of water provides relief from stomach problems like stomach ache.

Relieving anemia

Coriander is good for increasing blood in your body and is also rich in iron. So it can be beneficial in relieving anemia. In addition, coriander rich in antioxidants, minerals, vitamin A and C also protects against cancer.

Enhances the brightness of the eyes

Green coriander is rich in vitamins, which is considered very beneficial for the eyes. Everyday intake of green coriander increases the brightness of the eyes.





Lowers cholesterol

Eating green coriander can reduce your cholesterol level as well as increase the aroma. Green coriander contains ingredients that can reduce cholesterol.

For this, boiling coriander seeds and drinking its water can be beneficial for a person suffering from cholesterol.