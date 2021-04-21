Health tips: Why should not stand and eat food? All these losses are there, it will be surprising to know – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

These days, folks arrange a buffet in marriage ceremony get together and so forth. by which everybody stands and eats meals. However by no means eat meals whereas standing as a result of it could show deadly to your well being. A current survey has revealed how standing and consuming meals can hurt our physique in some ways. Consuming and standing is just not acceptable for each psychological and bodily well being.

Have an effect on posture

After we stand and eat meals we are likely to bow so much. In such a state of affairs, there may be a number of emphasis on anybody a part of the physique to maintain itself relaxed. When carried out this TMT, it impacts the spinal twine. Physique posture will be improved by consuming meals whereas sitting down. Blood circulation can be higher by consuming meals whereas sitting down and the again can be in the appropriate place.

Digestion could worsen

Whereas standing and consuming meals, we are saying to eat quick, due to this our digestion system is affected and the fats within the physique additionally will increase. Weight problems causes the issue of elevated fatness.

Acidity drawback

Gasoline begins within the abdomen on standing and consuming. Due to consuming meals in a rush, this causes issues like heaviness, indigestion.

Additionally impacts harrett

Professor Deepayan Biswas of the College of South Florida, US has claimed in a analysis that standing and consuming meals pulls the gravitational drive blood quicker on the decrease a part of the physique, permitting the center to maneuver extra rapidly again to the blood. One has to work and within the course of coronary heart charge will increase.