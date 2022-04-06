Health workers call for planning in federal budget to tackle health care crisis – National

The federal government is set to present a budget on Thursday against a backdrop of several national and international emergencies and major funding commitments.
Chiefs on that list are addressing Canada’s flagging health care systems, which are on the brink of a two-year pandemic and are likely to continue to struggle under the weight of a massive surgical backlog.
While many problems require a multi-billion dollar solution for the government to solve, groups representing burn health workers say their top request is relatively cheap: they want a plan.
“This human health resource crisis is becoming truly extreme and it is dramatically affecting our ability to care for people,” said Dr. Katherine Smart, president of the Canadian Medical Association.
