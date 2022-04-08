Hear Jack Harlow’s fake-sample new single ‘First Class’

Jack Harlow shares his sultry new single ‘First Class’ – listen below.

Ahead of its full release, a snippet of the track went viral on TikTok earlier this week. ‘First Class’ samples Fergie’s 2006 hit ‘Glamorous’ as Harlow adds her own spin to the song’s famous chorus.

“I’m a (G) / Throw up the (L) / Sex in the (AM) / Uh huh / (ORO.US),” Harlow rapped on Fergie’s memorable lines. “And I can put you in (first class in the sky).”

The track features a melodious piano melody as Harlow discusses his journey to success. “They say you’re a superstar now, hey, I think I am / You could be the man, well, as long as I’m not / I’ll confess, I am,” he would later say Huh.

‘First Class’ is the latest tester from the Kentucky rapper’s second studio…