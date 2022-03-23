Hear the Weird Noises Courtlin’s Dog Makes on National Puppy Day

In my opinion, today is one of the best holidays of the year! March 23 is National Puppy Day, a day that not only celebrates adorable puppies, but encourages people to consider puppy adoption. Website national day calendar Report:

“According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters each year. Some of these dogs come with puppies. If you are looking for a puppy to start your furry family, check shelters first. When these abandoned and abused animals find their way to a shelter, each one needs a forever home and their potential is limitless.”

we…