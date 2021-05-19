Heard about egg yolk? Learn why Egg Yolk turns green

You may have seen the yellow color of the yolk found in the middle of the egg, but have you ever seen eggs with green yolk? Last year, the chickens of Shehabuddin, who lived in a village in Mallapuram in Kerala, laid eggs with green yolk. After doing research on this, it has now been found out why the egg yolk of these chickens is green instead of yellow?

Actually, Shehabuddin has kept 6 chickens when he laid the egg with green yolk. After its photo was uploaded on social media, many research agencies from abroad started research on it. The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KVASU) of Kerala has revealed this.

Scientists find out

At first the family of Shihabuddin did not eat these eggs. They released these eggs. When chickens came out of these eggs, they were convinced that eggs with green yolk could be eaten.

Why is the color of the yolk of these eggs green?

Scientists at KVASU believe that these chickens were given the kind of food that made the yolk of these eggs green. Therefore the green color of the yolk is due to eating. Shehabuddin does not feed his chickens anything like this. They feed the chickens green leaves, green banana leaves, turmeric and spinach. They also feed them wheat and rice.