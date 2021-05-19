ENTERTAINMENT

Heard about egg yolk? Learn why Egg Yolk turns green

You may have seen the yellow color of the yolk found in the middle of the egg, but have you ever seen eggs with green yolk? Last year, the chickens of Shehabuddin, who lived in a village in Mallapuram in Kerala, laid eggs with green yolk. After doing research on this, it has now been found out why the egg yolk of these chickens is green instead of yellow?

Actually, Shehabuddin has kept 6 chickens when he laid the egg with green yolk. After its photo was uploaded on social media, many research agencies from abroad started research on it. The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KVASU) of Kerala has revealed this.

Scientists find out
At first the family of Shihabuddin did not eat these eggs. They released these eggs. When chickens came out of these eggs, they were convinced that eggs with green yolk could be eaten.

Why is the color of the yolk of these eggs green?
Scientists at KVASU believe that these chickens were given the kind of food that made the yolk of these eggs green. Therefore the green color of the yolk is due to eating. Shehabuddin does not feed his chickens anything like this. They feed the chickens green leaves, green banana leaves, turmeric and spinach. They also feed them wheat and rice.

Related Items:

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
47
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top