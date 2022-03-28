“Hearing-impaired candidate”: Macron mocks Zemor’s explanation

This Sunday, excesses were experienced at the meeting of presidential candidate Eric Zemor at the Trocadero in Paris. Supporters apparently chanted “Macron killer” at times. Zemour confirmed that he had not heard the clamor and that he did not condone these behaviours.

His explanation doesn’t seem to be to the taste of Emmanuel Macron, who spoke on BFMTV’s microphone during a visit to Dijon on Monday. According to the outgoing president, there are two hypotheses about his opponent’s attitude: “The first is outrage, which I find most credible. But this is not surprising”, criticizing him. “The second is ignorance of a very important improvement of quinquenium, 100% health”, he proposes, jokingly. “Now hearing aids, glasses and dentures are reimbursed by Social Security. Ten million French men and women have access to it, it’s part of …