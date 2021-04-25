Hearing the breakup story of Fatima Sana Sheikh will spill your tears – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The top of any love story is all the time unhappy. At the moment we’re going to let you know about one such breakup story, figuring out that additionally, you will be unhappy. That is the story of actress Fatima Sana Sheikh who began her Bollywood profession with Aamir Khan’s movie Dangal. Not too long ago Fatima talked about considered one of her poisonous relationships –

Speaking about his movie Ludo, he informed that Fatima is totally completely different from the character of Pinky performed in Ludo. Really, within the movie directed by Anurag Kashyap, Fatima Sana Sheikh performed the position of such a lady. About this character she performs, Fatima says that I’m not in any respect the identical, a form lady kind. If I’ll do such issues with me, I’ll slap you two. On this dialog, Fatima informed that she had lived in a poisonous relationship. Which could be very troublesome to stay in. Once we are in that relationship, we are saying that we’ll do it, we’ll do it. However later it turns into very obscure what to do. Particularly when you’re financially dependent in your husband.

The final time the actress appeared within the movie Ludo, wherein she was taking part in the other lead position of actor Rajkumar Rao. Other than this, his movie Sooraj Pe Mangal was launched closely. He was accompanied by Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh within the lead roles.