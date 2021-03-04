ENTERTAINMENT

Hearing the price of this watch will make you sweat, it will amaze you

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, today we are going to tell you about the most expensive watch in the world, which will blow the senses of the award. Friends, today we are talking today ‘Pomander Watch’ of 1505 which is also called the world’s first watch. For your information, this watch was made by the German inventor Peter Heinlin, who is considered to be the world’s first watchmaker. Friends, let me tell you that this watch made of copper (copper) and gold was made by Peter Heinlin in 1505, which is the year of making and also the signature of inventor Peter Heinin. According to America’s famous ‘Antique Week Magazine’, the price of this watch is currently estimated at between $ 50 to 80 million which is between Rs 381 crore and Rs 611 crore.

