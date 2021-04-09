LATEST

Hearn reveals three unbeaten Americans being eyed for Dillian Whyte’s next fight

Whyte has the WBC ‘interim’ belt and will likely be reinstated as mandatory in time

Dillian Whyte’s next fight is likely to come against an unbeaten heavyweight in America, Eddie Hearn has revealed.

The Brit secured rematch revenge over Alexander Povetkin last month, knocking out the Russian who KOd him last year.

Now, he wants a title shot against either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury.

With those two lined up to face each other twice, Whyte has instead called out Deontay Wilder.

As things stand, Wilder is still waiting on the results of his legal arbitration with Fury over the contract for their third bout.

In the meantime, Hearn wants Whyte to fight again.

Hearn told iFL TV: “I wanna take Dillian Whyte to America for his next fight this summer.

“Give him some profile over there. Yes [to headline a show], it’s the only way.

“Go over, MSG, wherever it is, go and make a name over there and then I’d love to make the Wilder fight later in the year.”

Regarding possible opponents, the promoter added: “There’s a good fight coming up with Jermaine Franklin and Stephan Shaw.

“The winner of that’s a good fight.

“Trevor Bryan is another option for the WBA ‘regular’.

“There’s plenty of options, I’d like it to be an American.”

Franklin is 20-0 (13 KOs) and will meet fellow prospect Shaw who is 14-0 (10 KOs) in an interesting clash on April 22.

Bryan is 21-0 (15 KOs) and recently beat Bermane Stiverne to claim the WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight belt.

