Heartbreak for Ireland U17s as Finland snatch win

Two injury-time goals gave Finland a late, late comeback and a 2–1 win over Republic of Ireland in the Women’s Under-17 European Championship qualifiers.

With the clock ticking in extra time, James Scott’s team was defending a 1–0 lead, but two late finishes from Finland turned the competition back in their favor and took three points.

Ireland were heartbroken in their Euro qualifiers for U17 as Finland grabbed a winner in the fifth minute of injury time to secure a dramatic win pic.twitter.com/6CAKOsKuk6 — RTE Sport (@RTEsport) 26 March 2022

Ireland, who struggled to draw 1-1 with Slovakia earlier this week, got off to a good start with Michael Lawrence winning a free-kick by Kate Thompson.

Lia O’Leary scored a brilliant run in the 10th minute, gliding past…