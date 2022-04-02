‘Heartbroken’ Will Smith resigns from film academy after slap Movie News

Only the 5th black American actor to win the Best Actor Oscar has faced disciplinary action after slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage.

Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying Friday that slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars ceremony was “shocking, painful and unforgivable”.

“I have betrayed the trust of the Academy. I denied the other nominees and winners the opportunity to celebrate and celebrate their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” Smith said in a statement.

“Therefore, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any consequences the Board may deem fit,” he said.

Smith finally left the audience…