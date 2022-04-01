Heartfelt tribute paid to former minister Marc-Andre Bedardo

The ceremony, which was presided over by the Bishop of Chikotimi, Ms. René Gué, was preceded by a gathering of a few hundred people at 3 p.m.

Several government dignitaries, former politicians, relatives and friends gathered with the Bedard family at the religious shrine the politician cherished and for which he remained involved until his death on November 25, 2020.

He recalled the involvement and commitment of the statesman of Lac-ए-la-Croix, in Lac-Saint-Jean, who was Minister of Justice under René Lévesque’s government from 1976 to 1984 and MP for Twitchomie from 1973 to 1985. Parti Québécois, of which he was one of the founding members.

A function…