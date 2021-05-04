ENTERTAINMENT

Hearty fun with son Agastya, wife shared video

Avatar

Sports desk. Friends, Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovic remains very active on social media and shares her beautiful pictures and videos, which are also very much liked by Fans. Friends, recently, Natasha Stankovic has shared a VIDEO of her husband Hardik Pandya and son Agastya on her Instagram account. This video of his son Agastya with Hardik Pandya is quite fun. Which you can see in this post.

Both of them seem cute while having fun with each other. Sharing this beautiful video, Natasha wrote in the caption, ‘My everything’. People are enjoying this video of their son along with Hardik Pandya.

Friends, in a video before this, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are seen having fun with their wife, which created a lot of social media. Hardik shared 1 video, in which he was seen dancing with Natasha and with Krunal Pankhudi.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Lockdown: Will the country take complete lockdown to overcome the corona? Learn Supreme Court
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top