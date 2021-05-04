Hearty fun with son Agastya, wife shared video

Sports desk. Friends, Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovic remains very active on social media and shares her beautiful pictures and videos, which are also very much liked by Fans. Friends, recently, Natasha Stankovic has shared a VIDEO of her husband Hardik Pandya and son Agastya on her Instagram account. This video of his son Agastya with Hardik Pandya is quite fun. Which you can see in this post.

Both of them seem cute while having fun with each other. Sharing this beautiful video, Natasha wrote in the caption, ‘My everything’. People are enjoying this video of their son along with Hardik Pandya.

Friends, in a video before this, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are seen having fun with their wife, which created a lot of social media. Hardik shared 1 video, in which he was seen dancing with Natasha and with Krunal Pankhudi.