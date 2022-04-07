Heath Ledger’s old set photos shared by co-star

Actor Rufus Sewell shares some old set photos of the late Heath Ledger from 2001 A Knight’s Tale, The medieval action-comedy starred Alan Tudyk, Shannin Sosman, Mark Eddy and Paul Bettany, along with Ledger and Sewell. laser played square William Thatcher who identifies as a knight in order to participate in an eviction contest and win the heart of a nobleman. The film was a minor hit that showcased Ledger’s natural charisma, leading to several notable roles in his short career, including Brokeback Mountain And dark Knight,

