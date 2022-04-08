Heather du Plessis-Allen will return at the end of April, Barry Soper will take parental leave

Ukraine’s foreign minister pleaded for support before the attacks, with retailers raising prices after most failed to meet targets, and the latest headlines from the New Zealand Herald revealed the number of vehicles pulled out of parliament protests. Video / New Zealand Herald

Newstalk ZB husband-wife duo Heather du Plessis-Allen and Barry Soper have confirmed their future plans on the award-winning radio network following the birth of their son Iggy in February.

Starting Tuesday, April 26, du Plessis-Allen will return as host of his Drive Show, while taking eight weeks of parental leave before returning part-time to Soper Press Gallery. During this time, Newstalk ZB will appoint an acting political editor to the role, before Soper officially takes over the reins in 2023.

Du Plessis-Allen in 2023…