Heather du Plessis-Allen will return at the end of April, Barry Soper will take parental leave

Iconic Newstalk ZB husband and wife duo Heather du Plessis-Allen and Barry Soper have confirmed their future plans on the award-winning radio network today, following the birth of their son Iggy in February.

Beginning Tuesday April 26, du Plessis-Allen will return as host of her top-rated, established drive show, while taking eight weeks of parental leave before returning part-time to Soper Press Gallery. During this time, Newstalk ZB will appoint an acting political editor to the role, before Soper officially takes over the reins in 2023.

In 2023, Du Plessis-Allen and Soper will be based in Auckland, at which time Soper will move into the newly created role as Senior Political Correspondent for Newstalk ZB.

Soper says he is waiting for the next couple…