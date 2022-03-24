Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem, Erik Spoelstra separated during argument in loss to depleted Warriors

Disappointment manifests itself in every way. Sometimes you just calm down and turn inward. Sometimes you end up with an innocent, unintentional pat on the pillow. And sometimes you just need to get down to a good, old-fashioned shouting match. In the Miami Heat’s 118-104 third quarter Wednesday night at home to the incredibly short-handed Golden State Warriors, Heat legends Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem got into a brawl on the sidelines, eventually leading to teammates separating them. Because they screamed that there probably weren’t many good things going in each other’s direction.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra also seemed to be upset with Butler as Heat players came among him. Have a look:

Though we haven’t got any clarification about this yet…