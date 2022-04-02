Heaviest match in the World Cup? Iran wants to “just think about football” against America. world cup 2022

Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran and the US have been at each other with drawn knives. More than 50 US diplomats were held hostage in the capital Tehran for two years.

Since then, the relationship between the two (core) superpowers has cooled. In 2018, the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed severe economic sanctions on the country.

For the upcoming World Cup, Iran and the US were placed in the same group yesterday, with England in Group B and the winner of the European play-off.



If it depends on Iran’s national coach Dragan Skosik, we will not pay attention to the tension between Iran and Iran.