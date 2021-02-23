ENTERTAINMENT

Heavy bets on Warangal Srinu Sultan

Published by TheMiracleTechDesk23 February, 2021

After the controversy of Crack, Warangal Srinu also became very familiar to the Telugu audience. This distributor has acquired rights for various upcoming crazy projects and has now given the distribution rights of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the Sultan of Tamil star Karthi.

Warangal is placing huge bets on Srinu Sultan as he is said to have invested a fancy amount of money to gain the rights. There is a really good buzz going on after the film’s teaser release.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Karthi in Prem in Sultan, played by Bakhtiyaraj Kannan. The film, produced under Dream Warrior Pictures, is set for release on 2 April.

