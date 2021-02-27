ENTERTAINMENT

Heavy budget set for Ram Charan-Shankar film? – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

Ever since a crazy project has been announced in combination with star Kollywood director Shankar and Tollywood star Ram Charan, there has been nonstop speculation and even hilarious memories about the film’s budget. Dil Raju, the producer of one of the viral memes, told Shankar that he had fixed Rs 100 crore as the budget and Shankar told him that this budget is good enough for singing alone.

Since this is Dil Raju’s 50th film as a producer and is being produced as a pan-India project, the star producer has taken it as a reputation. Apparently, Dil Raju, after discussing it well with Shankar, has fixed Rs 150 crore as the film’s budget. Needless to say that a large part of this budget will go to the remuneration of Shankar, Ram Charan, music composer and other lead actors and technicians.

In fact, given the popularity of the actor and director across the country, Rs 150 crore can be easily obtained. Shankar is already a big star in the South besides having a name in North India. And Ram Charan’s craze will rise by leaps and bounds after RRR’s all-India release. From the hype surrounding the Charan-Shankar project, it would not be an exaggeration to say that a budget of Rs 150 crore can be recovered from digital and satellite rights alone.

