SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – A raucous, celebratory atmosphere set the mood inside the Costa Rica National Stadium. ticos The United States men’s national football team went undefeated at all times in a 2–0 win against the United States men’s national football team in San Jose. There were even fireworks, despite the fact that home side Qatar failed to claim an automatic spot in 2022, setting up a playoff versus New Zealand instead.

For a weary American squad looking to make history, the whole thing was disorienting. With 35,000 opposing fans so happy, it was instinctive to reflect on their level of emotion in the opposite direction. But a slow walk in the locker room and a few words from coach Greg Berhalter returned the team to reality: it had qualified for the World Cup.

