Heavy rain, wind warning ahead of Cyclone Filiq

Parts of the North Island are expected to be hit by heavy rain and strong thunderstorms starting Tuesday, as Cyclone Philly reaches New Zealand.

file picture. (source: istock.com)

The storm, which caused flooding and power outages in parts of New Caledonia, will reach Northland on Tuesday morning and spread to Hawkes Bay and Gisborne.

“Philly has long been removed from its tropical cyclone status and has been moving slowly south of New Caledonia for the past few days,” says MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr.

“However, it is going to deepen and intensify toward New Zealand today, and cross the eastern North Island during Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and potentially severe thunderstorms to areas from Northland to Wairarapa.”

Heavy rain warning issued in many places…