Heavy snowfall kills 3 on Pennsylvania Highway

Heavy fog and rain caused about 40 vehicles to pile up on Interstate 81, according to Schuylkill County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator John Blickley. Around 20 people were taken to area hospitals.

Blickly said more than two dozen fire companies responded to the accident, where several vehicles caught fire.

Blickley said the pileup occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Monday near Mile Marker 116 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81. The location is approximately 50 miles west of Allentown. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wrote in a tweet All the lanes of the highway were closed near the accident on Monday morning.

Mike Moye was one of the people involved in the accident and made a video of the devastation. He told CNN he was driving on I-81 when the snow…

