Heavy uproar in six states on Ram Navami: One killed in violence, stone pelting during Shobha Yatra in Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh

Summary

During the procession of Ram Navami, there was a huge uproar in six states of the country. Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka and Central…

Incidents of stone pelting occurred during the Shobha Yatra in Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. One person died in violence after stone pelting in Gujarat.