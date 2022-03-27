Hebe de Bonafini: “Vado de Pedro is amen, whatever the president says is fine”

Criticisms of the Head of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo are common, hebe de bonafiniagainst the president Alberto Fernandez -whom he again branded as a “right-wing” president -but the benchmark for human rights today Targeted a prominent figure of Kirchnerism and flattered among his co-supporters: home Minister, Eduardo “Vado” de Pedros, which he reprimanded for his proximity to Fernandez. ,Vado de Pedro is Amen. Whatever the President says, it’s all right.” Bonafini picked up.

“I think he thinks like the president. The day he says something else, I think he thinks differently. But as long as you are saying that everything is fine, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)… Goodbye, that’s it.” was sentenced radio 10 Mother’s head, who…