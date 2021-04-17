LATEST

Hector Bellerin 'set to leave Arsenal this summer'

Hector Bellerin 'set to leave Arsenal this summer'

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is reportedly set to depart the membership this summer season amid hyperlinks with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is about to depart the membership in the summertime switch window, based on switch knowledgeable Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old has typically borne the brunt of criticism this time period, and he’s now not Mikel Arteta‘s first-choice right-back following the current emergence of Calum Chambers.

Cedric Soares has additionally restricted Bellerin’s taking part in time in North London this season, and the defender has been linked with strikes to Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain within the wake of his tumultuous season.

Now, Romano claims that Bellerin will search pastures new in the summertime, and whereas the Gunners are intent on signing a brand new right-back, they’re but to determine any precedence targets.

Romano provides that talks are but to be held over Achraf Hakimi, who has voiced his want to remain at Inter Milan, whereas Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey is just not excessive on Arteta’s checklist both.

Bellerin has scored one purpose and assisted 4 extra throughout all competitions this time period, however he has not featured in any of Arsenal’s final six Premier League matches.

