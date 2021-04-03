ENTERTAINMENT

HEK vs ANK Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Top Picks Lineups Turkish Basketball League

Avatar
By
Posted on
HEK vs ANK Live Score

In today’s Turkish Basketball League 2020-21, we have teams Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor facing off against the team Ankara Basketball on 3rd April 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at 08:00 PM. The team Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor has lost 4 matches out of five played matches. The team has won 1 match, lost 2 matches and two matches was a tie. The team has played a match against team Ankaragucu where the team KAY scored 1 goal and the opponent team stuck at zero goal and lost the match in the league. Joseph Martin Panintsil will be the captain of this team as he has played each match and scored 3 goals in the league.

HEK vs ANK Live Score

HEK vs ANK Live Score:

Match: HEK vs ANK Turkish Basketball League 2020-21
Date: 3rd April 2021
Time: 08:00 PM

Physician Fethiye Belediyespor Squad:

Ricardo Ledo, Erick Benard Neal, Sercan Ergin, Dogukan Sonmez, Murat Can Esen, Tifan Onen, Caner Ercan, Baris Hersek, Polat Kaya, Omer Faruk Atli, Abdul Malik Abu, Hasan Emir Gokalp, Darion Atkins, Elgin Rashad Cook, Firat Toz , Erdem Ilter, Ricardo Ledo, Mustafa Basturk, Erick Benard Neal, Sercan Ergin

Ankara Basketball Squad:

Nicholas A Johnson, Can Korkmaz, Michael Eric, Samet Geyik, Ercan Bayrak, Goktug Bass, Yigit Ozkan, Gani Erdi Gulaslan, Kamar Malik Baldwin, Lee Bryant, Kyle Gregory Wiltjer, Samuel Thomas Dekker, Tyler Ennis Mcintyre, Lee Bryant III, Marcus Franklee Foster, Kyle Gregory Wiltjer, Samuel Thomas Dekker, Batuhan Acar, Baruk Gozeneli, Muhammad Mustafa Baygul, Kamar owner Baldwin, Muhammad Mustafa Baygul

HEK vs ANK dream 11 Prediction:

The key players of team ANK will be R Freidrich who has scored 2 goals in the tournament and more likely to be the captain for ream ANK. The defender player will be Z. Sarlija who has scored 1 goal in the league. The midfield player will be J. Paintsil who has scored 1 goal in the league. The forward player will be A Badji and more likely to be the vice-captain. Gustavo Campanharo will be the midfield player for the team HEK who has scored 1 goal in 5 matches.

Ozan Tufan has scored 2 goals in the league and more likely to be the forward player. The team ANK has played a match against the team Galatasaray where the team ANKscored 3 goals and the opponent team stuck at 2 goals and lost the match. The team is at the 4th position in the league standings. Let’s see if they win today’s match or not. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
562
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
543
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
524
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
519
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
516
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
507
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
486
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
470
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
463
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
448
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top