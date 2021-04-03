ENTERTAINMENT

HEK vs ANK Live Score Turkish Basketball League Lineup Dream11 Prediction & Team Preview

Turkish Basketball League

Up next for the Turkish Basketball League 2021, the two teams are going to start a face-off on Saturday. In this upcoming match, we will see the team Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor to be competing against Ankara Basketball on April 3. The face-off between HEK and ANK is going to kick-start at 8:00 PM IST.

Physician Fethiye Belediyespor vs Ankara Basketball Preview

In the upcoming match of the tournament, the team Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor is going to lock horns against the team Ankara Basketball on Saturday. The team HEK has faced defeat in their last game and they will be coming to this new combat after this loss. Their previous match was played against the team Darüşşafaka Tekfen in which HEK scored 81 points while their opponent scored 96 points and won the game. On the other hand, the team Ankara Basketball is also going to join this face-off after getting a defeat in their earlier match. The team ANK has faced defeat in their previous match which they have played against Istanbul Basket Kemerburgaz. In that match, ANK scored 93 points while their rival team has scored 104 points to win the game while ANK lost the match.

Physician Fethiye Belediyespor Squads

Abdul Malik Abu (C), Sercan Ergin (C), Hasan Emir Gokalp (PG), Baris Hersek (SF), Ibrahim Yildirim (PG), Erdem Ilter (SG), Mustafa Basturk (SG), Murat Can Esen (PF) , Erick Benard Neal (PG), Polat Kaya (SF), Caner Ercan (PF), Elgin Rashad Cook (SF), Darion Atkins (PF), Omer Faruk Atli (PG), Ricardo ledo (SG), Firat Toz (PG) ), Robert Johnson (SF), Tufan Onen (PF), Dogukan Sonmez (C)

Ankara Basketball Squads

Samet Geyik (SF), Nicholas A Johnson (SG), Batuhan Acar (PG), Burak Gozeneli (PG), Johnny Lee Bryant III (C), Samuel Thomas Dekker (SF), Marcus Franklee Foster (PG), Muhammad Mustafa Baygul (SG), Kamar Malik Baldwin (SF), Gani Erdi Gulaslan (SF), Yigit Ozkan (SF), Goktug Bass (PF), Ercan Bayrak (PF), Michael Eric (C), Can Korkmaz (PG), Kyle Gregory Wiltjer (PF), Tyler Ennis Mcintyre (PG)

Probable Lineup

Team HEK: Abdul Malik Abu (C), Erick Benard Neal (PG), Elgin Rashad Cook (SF), Ricardo ledo (SG), Darion Atkins (PF)

Team ANK: Nicholas A Johnson (SG), Samuel Thomas Dekker (SF), Johnny Lee Bryant III (C), Kyle Gregory Wiltjer (PF), Can Korkmaz (PG)

Winner Prediction

As of now, both the teams HEK and ANK will be joining this contest after facing defeat in their previous match. The current form of both the sides is also not up to the mark and there’s no so much difference in the form as well. The recent form of Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor is L, L, W, L, L and the current form of Ankara Basketball is L, L, W, L, W. However, among these two sides there is no such team that has been giving consistent performance currently, but Ankara Basketball has some chances of winning than HEK in this upcoming match.

