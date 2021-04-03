“Hell yea Bron!”: Kevin Durant takes to Instagram to commend LeBron James upon the release of the first trailer for Space Jam 2 | The SportsRush

LATEST

“Hell yea Bron!”: Kevin Durant takes to Instagram to commend LeBron James upon the release of the first trailer for Space Jam 2

Kevin Durant seems to be quite excited for Space Jam 2 as he took to Twitter to congratulate LeBron James on releasing the first trailer.

LeBron James’s move to a rebuilding Los Angeles Lakers back in 2018 was lauded was one that was purely motivated by LeBron’s desire to firmly plant his feet into the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. Many claimed that he was not in the business of competing for a title as he clearly could not win with a core consisting of a young Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

Fast-forward to today and not only is LeBron James very much in the business of bringing home a second straight NBA championship to the purple and gold brigade, but has successfully integrated himself into the upper echelons of Hollywood.

With Space Jam 2 set to release on July 16th of this year, LeBron James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, have released the much-anticipated trailer for the movie. The trailer has caught the eyes of several big-name stars across the league, including Kevin Durant.

Also Read: “Lakers vs Celtics on April 15th to have fans present at Staples Center”: LeBron James and co will try and beat their traditional rivals in front of limited capacity crowd

Kevin Durant comments on LeBron James and Space Jam 2 but later deletes it

Seems as though Kevin Durant had to rethink commending his rival, LeBron James, on releasing a trailer for what seems to be a great follow up to 1996’s Space Jam. He initially took to the Instagram account SidelineSources to comment, “Hell yea Bron, looks fire!” However, after mere minutes, decided to delete the comment.

His motivation behind deleting the comment is unknown at the moment. Considering the fact that he wasn’t cast as one of the real life players to act in the movie alongside LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson, maybe he felt some type of way about this and retracted his positive statement.

This is highly unlikely however as a grown man in his 30s should definitely not feel gutted about missing out on a 3 minute part in a Looney Tunes movie. Perhaps the more reasonable explanation is that somebody from the Nets’ front office advised him to lie low for now.

Regardless, the initial reception to this first trailer has been quite positive as many are commending the movie for its improved graphics from Michael Jordan’s Space Jam. That’s what 25 years of graphic development gets you so it’s obvious a movie from 2021 looks better than one from 1996.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan and I never really talked off the court”: Dennis Rodman reveals how the two Hall-Of-Famers never spoke off the court despite being on the same team

