Hello Charlie Amazon Prime Movie Watch Online, Cast, Trailer, Review – trendykendy

Hello Charlie is the latest Amazon Prime Video film directed by Vikram Bhatt. The series features Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff in a pivot role. The adventure comedy genre film will be released on 9th April 2021. Makers have released The trailer of Hello Charlie movie on their Social Media Platform. Here we tell you about Hello Charlie Amazon Prime movie cast, review, story, release date.

Hello Charlie Amazon Prime Video Movie Story

The story of the film is revolving around a bizarre world. Where a young simpleton (Charlie) who belongs to the small town is tasked with transporting a gorilla (Toto) from Mumbai to Diu. But Charlie hasn’t know that the gorilla is a billion=aire fleeing the country. The audience will watch unexpected events in the series appear along the way as a result of more confusion. The film is an adventurous comedy of errors that will make you laugh out loud.

Hello Charlie Film Cast

Recently, Aadar Jain shared a poster on their Instagram handle, where he thanks all the actors who have been a part of this film. Here is the full star cast list.

  • Aadar jain
  • Jackie sir
  • Farhan sir
  • Ritesh sir
  • Pankaj sir
  • Shlokk

Hello Charlie Movie Trailer

Watch Hello Charlie movie official trailer below.

Hello Charlie Movie Release Date

The film is all set to release on April 9 on the Amazon Prime Video app. You can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Also Read: Paramapadham Vilayattu Tamil Movie Watch Online On Disney+ Hotstar

Till then, stay tuned with us for further updates and news. Also, do not forget to watch Amazon Prime new film, Hello Charlie.

