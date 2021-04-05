Hello Charlie Movie Amazon Prime: Cast and Crew, Watch Online

Amazon has released the trailer of a new Movie featuring Comedy, Whose name is Watch Hello Charlie Movie Cast .

Today we will talk about the Watch Hello Charlie Movie Online Star Cast Review Amazon Original Movie .

The plot revolves around a fun-loving youngster. He falls in love with a girl and has an adventurous journey in the forest. Can serious events turn better to solve the issues?

It will release through AMAZON PRIME App where you can watch online and HD download,

▪Hello Charlie Movie 2021

Type

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Amazon Prime.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Hindi

Director

Pankaj Saraswat

Hello Charlie Movie Cast Actress Name

Aadar jain Jackie Shroff Shlokka Pandit Elnaaz Norouzi Darshan jariwalla Rajpal Yadav Girish Kulkarni Bharat Ganeshpure Siddhanth Kapoor

Release Date – 9th April, 2021 only on Amazon Prime Video.

Aadar Jain, son of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt, is mostly in discussion about his affair with Tara Sutaria.

Now once again, Honor is going to make a comeback on the big screen, and the trailer of his comeback film Hello Charlie has been released.

It is a comedy film, starring actors Jackie Shroff, Elnaz Naoroji, Shloka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala and Siddhanth Kapoor in the lead roles along with Adar Jain.

The trailer of ‘Hello Charlie’ begins with a plane crash in which a gorilla breaks his cage and escapes. Jackie Shroff is a fraudster who wants to get out of Mumbai somehow.

For this, Honor Jain gets Jackie Shroff to drive away the gorilla costume. Meanwhile, the real gorilla also comes and then becomes funny situations.

Let us tell you that Adar Jain made his debut in the year 2017 with the film ‘Prisoner Band’. After that he had completely disappeared from the movies.

Now it will be interesting to see if ‘Hello Charlie’ is able to push into his career, or not. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film will be released online on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021.

