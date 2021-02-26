ENTERTAINMENT

Hello Mini 2 Review: Season 1 Advanced Edition | Mx player | Streaming

Hello Mini 2 Review: There are a few series that start well but they come down from season to season and down, Sacred Games was the first example of this, and now MX Player’s original series Hello Mini has also joined this list, season 2 now The MX is released on the player and in the post here we are going to review the series.

We are going to talk about the plot, performance and some more points of season 2, season 2 features Priya Banerjee, Arjun Aneja, and Gaurav Chopra in the lead roles, along with Anuja Joshi, Anushka Saxena, Mrinal Dutt, and others , The series is produced by Applause Entertainment, Come Jump to the Review.

The plot

The series is based on the same plot as season 1, the city is changed, the locations are changed, the guts are changed but the challenges for Minnie are still the same, the strangers again come back with their courage and game has gone. This time, it’s “more dangerous and dark” – the hunter now publicly asks her to perform S33ographic acts with random strangers. Will Mini now survive the game like last time? Who was that hunter? To know this you will have to watch the entire series on MX Player.

Display

I would say average; Anuja Joshi is decent again with her performance, she looks good in every frame, be it emotional, horror, or anything else, Priya Banerjee looks good here too. Tamara D’Souza, Ankur Rathe and Vineet Sharma were also decent with their performances. I would say that everyone is up to the mark that there is no notable performance that needs to be remembered, the performances are fine..not mind that good.

  • Series Name: Hello mini 2
  • Release Date: 26 February 2021
  • Episode: 10
  • Platform: MX Player
  • Rating: 2/5
  • Recommended: No

Analysis

The series has a total of 10 episodes and all episodes are about 25-30 minutes in length, the series is about 4-5 hours long and after watching it for so long, you don’t get anything, I can’t reveal the ending here. Is because it will be a spoiler. The screenplay is very predictable and the story is very similar to season 1, there is nothing special in season 2, there are a lot of unheard of s33x scenes that don’t make sense at all. The Makers focused more on creating a plot for the next season rather than focusing on the current season.

complete

We are going with 2 stars out of 5 for the series, the series has nothing special besides s33x scenes, if you like season 1 and you want to watch it for boldness then you can watch the entire series on MX Player Huh. If you are looking for some special adventure or mystery in the series then you will be disappointed. The series is just a lowdown version of season 1 and if you are a content lover it is not worth your time.

There are a total of 10 episodes on the series and all are now available on the Mx Player, you can watch the episode on the Mx Player app and website, do not watch the series with parents and family as it is not a family-friendly performance.

review by – Tyson (TG member)

This was our Hello Mini 2 review, what are your thoughts on it? Please let us know in the comments section, stay with us for more posts and updates on the web and oats. You can also follow us on social media @ streaming.

