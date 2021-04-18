Hello Mini 3 MX Player Web Series (2021) Full Episode: Watch Online

It’s been simply 2 months because the launch of Hiya Mini 2 on MX Participant and now the creator has been renewed the challenge with Season 3. It’s mentioned that the majority the scripting and taking pictures half has been accomplished efficiently and the sequence has been present process publish manufacturing works. After large appreciation and expectation from the viewers for Hiya Mini 1 and Hiya Mini 2, the third season was about to reach on April 23,2021.

The One line of Season 3 is about, After Rivanah and Danny get again collectively, Rivanah’s life will get again to common and he or she begins working at Area Age Applied sciences. All appear to get again to regular they usually start to have a contemporary begin.

However Instantly Rivanah begins hallucinating and resurfacing the recollections about Hiya Chowdhary and Tista’s sudden dying. All these nightmares push her to search out the stranger behind the masks. Did Rivanah discovered the stranger? What occurs subsequent is the story of Hiya Mini Season 3.

All of the episode of Hiya Mini season 3 can be found on MX Participant for completely free with some restricted adverts in between. It’s also possible to obtain the content material offline in your MX Participant App to stream later anytime and wherever with out web.

Hiya Mini 3 Forged

Listed here are the entire solid checklist of MX Authentic Collection Hiya Mini 3 internet sequence,

Anuja Joshi as Rivanah Banerjee

Mrinal Dutt as Danny Abraham

Priya Banerjee as Ishita

Arjun Aneja as Prateek Basotia

Anshul Pandey as Ekansh Tripathi

Gaurav Chopra as Aditya Grover

Vineet Sharma as Inspector Mohan Kamble

Tamara D’souza as Asha

Ankur Rathee Abhiraj Mukherjee

Ambika Nayak as Vixy

Summer time Jacobs as Hiya

Nikhita Chopra as Nitya

Darshana banik

Abhinav sharma

Pleasure Sengupta

Hiya Mini 3 Net Collection

Identify: Hiya Mini 3 (2021)

Season: 3

Kind: Net Collection

On-line Video Platform: MX Participant

Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri

Forged: Anuja Joshi, Mrinal Dutt, Darshana Banik, Anshul Pandey, Abhinav Sharma, Summer time Jacobs, Vibhav Roy, Nirisha Basnett, Suchitra Pillai, Vikrant Koul, and Tanvi Shinde

Streaming Date: 23 April 2021

