Help Frankie Good for Barcelona draw in Frankfurt

Barcelona had to do without the corona-infected Luuc de Jong and the injured Memphis. Frankie de Jong starts on the bench.
Where on paper Barcelona was by far the favourite, Frankfurt got its first big chance. Swiss midfielder Jibril So gets a free shot in the box from Barca. He could have picked up the ball, had some coffee and shot it calmly, but still he couldn’t keep the restraint to get the ball well between the posts.
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a similar opportunity after fifteen minutes, but from a slightly more difficult angle. Gabonese also did not hit the target.
The Germans were facing a penalty ten minutes before half time. Sergio Busquets took a big risk by making a tackle in his penalty area. Referee Jovanovic…
