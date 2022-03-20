Hema Malini was about to marry this actor… then Dharmendra had broken the marriage like this



Dream Girl Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of the most popular couples of Hindi cinema. This power couple got married in the year 1980 and they also have two daughters Isha and Ahana. Actually these are such things that almost everyone knows, but today in this article we are going to tell such a thing, about which very few people would know. When Dharmendra asked Hema during the shooting of the film – do you love me?, Dreamgirl gave this answer

Actually, before Dharmendra, Hema Malini was about to marry actor Jitendra. Both liked each other very much. The family members were also very happy about the marriage of both. But then Dharmendra entered his life and broke the marriage of both of them. Actually Jitendra was marrying Hema Malini on one hand, on the other hand he also had a girlfriend Shobha Kapoor.

Interestingly, Shobha is currently Jitendra’s wife. It is said that when Shobha came to know about the marriage of Jitendra and Hema Malini, she immediately reached Dharmendra seeking help. After which Dharmendra also took Shobha without any delay to the place where Hema and Jitendra were getting married. Dharmendra does not like these Bollywood stars at all

According to media reports, Jitendra and Hema Malini were secretly getting married in a hotel in Madras. But on the last occasion of marriage, Shobha reached there and created a ruckus. After which the marriage of Hema Malini and Jitendra broke up.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s closeness started increasing only after the marriage broke up with Jitendra and soon both of them started dating each other.