Hemant Brijwasi Appearance As Guest!

The next inning match of the music reality show” Indian Pro Music League” is ready to take the hearts of the fans with the magical voices of the famous singers. Today’s episode of the show promises to give a high voltage of fun and frolic along with the sizzling musical presentations of the beloved singers who are already made a special place in the hearts of the fans. As today the world is celebrating motherhood in the form of Mother’s Day the show IPML is also celebrating the day on their stage. The audience will watch the picture of the mothers of the singers.

The singers will share their feelings and their special bond which they have with their mothers. The musical battles of the singers along with the special memories of their mothers are making the show more fascinating to watch. Begins with the outstanding scale performance of singer Hemant Brijwasi who is presenting the song “Nagara Baja” which fills the energy amongst the audiences and the judges as well.

Hemant’s father also shares their loveable memory with his son. He says in childhood when Hemant gives the special musical performance anywhere I used to bring “Chilli Panner” for him and he got very happy after watching it and in his happiness, he forgot that I also want the bite of food. His happiness is really precious to me. In order to recreate his childhood memory, the host Karan Wahi brings the two plates of Chilli Panner on the stage and Hemant father feeds him. All get very emotional on the stage.

In today’s episode, the three special reality stars are going to present their singing performances, Rupali Jagga who is presenting the song “Maahi Ve”. When she begins to sing, everyone will be going to lost in her energetic voice. Her voice is magical and she can easily hypnotize anyone with her voice. Not her voice she also looking very pretty in her attire. The next performance of Ankush Bhardwaj will give a religious feeling to everyone as he is going to present the song “Bhagwan Hai Kha Re Tu”.

His performance will win the hearts of everyone and his voice is really soothing to hear. The way he looks and the way he sings both are mind-blowing. After this soothing performance, the third performance of Hemant Brijwasi on the song “Sun Le Zara Meri Dua” will fill the energy amongst the audiences. He is already popular amongst the youth and his energetic voice is really amazing. These three singers will also share their musical journey and how these reality shows help them to get the spotlight as well as helps to grow in their music career. The show is full of musical performance, a glimpse of motherhood along an inspirational journey. So readers grab the episode of “Indian Pro Music League” on the channel Zee TV at 8:00 PM and read our further articles on our website.

