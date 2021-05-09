ENTERTAINMENT

Hemant Brijwasi Graces The Stage

Indian Pro Music League (IPML) 9th May 2021 Today's Episode Update: Hemant Brijwasi Graces The Stage



The most excited music reality show IPML (Indian Pro Music League) has started and weekly making its die-hard fans crazy, through the pure singing which everyone loves to hear. All singers who are part of the show are fantabulous and have created a huge fan following among the viewers, and their true fans love to watch them on the screen along with their team. All singers have their teams who always confer us extraordinary songs, so in the recent episode of it, you will watch the same. Get to know more regarding a recent episode so check the details below.

In the upcoming episode of it, you will watch that Asees Kaur is ready to set the stage on fire through her fantabulous singing, she will sing “Jugni” song along with Rupali Jagga. Both are the owner of melodious and strong voices so you can get the idea that how much the episode is about to be amazing. They sing a song in a way that makes everyone astonish, which is commendable and you won’t able to blink your eyes off of them, so catch it at the correct time.

They both will make the energetic atmosphere on the stage and their electrifying performance will insist you watch them continuously. Then Karan Wahi praises them especially Rupali Jagga and asks Mika Singh that what he gives her to eat, through which she got the powerful voice. Mika replies that she is a female part of Mika Singh, who has the potential to connect the audience with them. Then compliment means a lot to her because Mika Singh is the most versatile singer in the Indian music industry.

Then you will watch that Ankush will take you in the different space by his adorable singing, he will sing “Tumhara Hi Khyaal Hai” song which has already created an impact on the heart of many people. The song is originally sung by the legendary singer Sonu Nigam who is an owner of such a soulful voice. Then Sajid Khan comes on the stage and praises him by saying that he is a Sonu Nigam of the Young Generation, which is incredible for him.

The episode is going to be interesting and you will not feel bored while streaming the show, because all fantabulous singers are ready to show themself better than others. Even their teams also ready for the singing battle whose everyone is waiting for, and finally, their wait is about to end just in a while. So do not forget to watch it on Zee TV at 08:00 pm and for more updates stay connected with us.

